Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Macy's alerts:

M opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.