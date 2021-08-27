Maecenas (ART) Market Cap Hits $319,353.16

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $319,353.16 and approximately $331.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 57.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.73 or 0.00759449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00100652 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

ART is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

