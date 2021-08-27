Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 458,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 606% from the average daily volume of 64,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Magnum Opus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

