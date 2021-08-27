Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Manhattan Associates worth $26,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 82.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $1,378,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

Shares of MANH traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.46. 1,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,542. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $167.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.