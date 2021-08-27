MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) EVP Sells $19,024.00 in Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) EVP David Thomson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $19,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 567,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,694.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MannKind stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,462,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.51. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MannKind by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 145,008.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 65,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65,254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 19.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

