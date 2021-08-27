ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,741,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.19% of ManpowerGroup worth $207,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $9,558,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.14. 496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Truist increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.