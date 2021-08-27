MAP Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $718,190.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.76 million and approximately $718,190.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00130105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00153021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,380.04 or 0.99703823 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $492.50 or 0.01014973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.26 or 0.06667364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,960,152 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.