Maple (MPL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $283,098.00

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $14.83 or 0.00030206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $283,098.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.61 or 0.00756938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00101191 BTC.

About Maple

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

