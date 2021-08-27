Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.66. Approximately 202,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,762,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -100.21 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

