Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Beacon Securities downgraded Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$2.91 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.04 and a 1-year high of C$3.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.14. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$707.34 million and a P/E ratio of -52.91.

In other news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$68,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 507,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,750,032.40.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.