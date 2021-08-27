Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116,647 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 1.4% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,805 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 985.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,421,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

MPC stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.02. 6,490,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,365,923. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

