Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 51,428 Shares

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $157,369.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 26,065 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $79,498.25.

Shares of MCHX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.10. 120,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.81. Marchex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the first quarter valued at about $4,360,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Marchex in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marchex by 51.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

