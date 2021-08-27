Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 26,065 Shares

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $79,498.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 51,428 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $157,369.68.

Shares of MCHX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 120,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84. Marchex, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $128.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

