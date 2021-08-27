Mark Riggs Sells 930 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $208,997.13.

On Friday, June 25th, Mark Riggs sold 2,217 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $564,026.97.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $321,893.78.

COUP traded up $12.01 on Friday, hitting $239.13. 1,778,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $220.06 price objective on Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after buying an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,889,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after buying an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

