Markston International LLC Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Markston International LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,974 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 82,900 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 2.1% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $168.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.