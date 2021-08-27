Markston International LLC Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Markston International LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 23.0% in the second quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Booking by 21.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $55,540,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 593.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $28.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,305.47. The stock had a trading volume of 239,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,189.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 229.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

