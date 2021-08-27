Markston International LLC Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Markston International LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,559 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.2% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $49.81. 16,779,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,328,230. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

