Markston International LLC Cuts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Markston International LLC lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 219,337 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,484,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,267. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.