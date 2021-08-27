Markston International LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Markston International LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 22,238 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,588,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.48. 1,779,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,812. The company has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

