Markston International LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Markston International LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,415 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

