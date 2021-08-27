Markston International LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Markston International LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,669 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Markston International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 9.7% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $106,282,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 19.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 68,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,538,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $48.55 on Friday, hitting $2,891.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,900.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,677.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

