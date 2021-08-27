Markston International LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Markston International LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 181,909 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 2.1% of Markston International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,111,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after acquiring an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.35. 5,421,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,832,616. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.34. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

