Markston International LLC Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Markston International LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 279,206 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 3.4% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Comcast by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Comcast by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,717 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. 13,088,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,328,088. The company has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.