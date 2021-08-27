Markston International LLC Has $6.43 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Markston International LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 115,383 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 3.9% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $180.14. 8,668,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.08. The company has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a PE ratio of 295.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

