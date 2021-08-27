Markston International LLC Sells 363,462 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Markston International LLC lessened its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363,462 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up about 2.3% of Markston International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,595 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,797,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 781,051 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 606,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 564,089 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LSXMK traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.29. 674,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,421. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

