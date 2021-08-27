Markston International LLC Sells 64,901 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Markston International LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 64,901 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises about 1.6% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2,261.9% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.75. 7,664,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,630,858. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

