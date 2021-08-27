Markston International LLC Sells 86,033 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Markston International LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 86,033 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

UNP traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.