Markston International LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Markston International LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256,612 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.5% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $27.13. 31,975,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. The firm has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of -87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.