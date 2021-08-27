Markston International LLC Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Markston International LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,385 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.5% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $419.69. 2,170,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.70. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.