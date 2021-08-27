Maro (MARO) Market Capitalization Tops $79.48 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Maro has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Maro coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $79.48 million and $5.69 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.98 or 0.00762331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100758 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 948,120,672 coins and its circulating supply is 491,095,517 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

