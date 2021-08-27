Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.07.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $133.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.10 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.