Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for about 1.7% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marriott International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after buying an additional 175,814 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $133.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 126.10 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

