Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,494,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 26,786 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

