Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Oppenheimer

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,138. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.29, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

