Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down to $63.24

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.24, but opened at $60.64. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $60.53, with a volume of 233,530 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

