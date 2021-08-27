MASQ (MASQ) Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $3.78 million and $129,265.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00128200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00153114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,185.63 or 0.98545528 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.12 or 0.00998258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.01 or 0.06618036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,310,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

