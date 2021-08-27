MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280,451 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.50% of MasTec worth $196,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Shares of MTZ traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $92.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,411. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.32. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

