Master Contract Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $31,290.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $253,550.45 and $31,290.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.78 or 0.06662999 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00127849 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

