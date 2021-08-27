Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.5% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $75,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.73. 3,675,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.69. The stock has a market cap of $351.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.