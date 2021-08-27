Matson Money. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,542 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 8.9% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Matson Money. Inc. owned about 1.75% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $226,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $77.32. 2,189,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,506. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $77.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

