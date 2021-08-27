Matson Money. Inc. Buys 39,378 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,378 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Matson Money. Inc. owned about 1.51% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $164,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,155 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 543,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,437. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.59 and a one year high of $133.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

