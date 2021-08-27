Matson Money. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,469 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of Matson Money. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Matson Money. Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $109,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.24. 2,774,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,634. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.