Matson Money. Inc. Has $138.48 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,978 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 5.5% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Matson Money. Inc. owned 0.44% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $138,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.99. 3,106,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

