Matson Money. Inc. Purchases 115,937 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,937 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 8.2% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $207,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,783 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,213,000 after buying an additional 673,798 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,198,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after buying an additional 442,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,118 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

