Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,803 shares during the quarter. Mattel comprises about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mattel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mattel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

