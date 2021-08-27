Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) VP Sells $76,300.00 in Stock

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) VP Paulus Subrata sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $76,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,482. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $214.10 million, a P/E ratio of -550.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,170,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

