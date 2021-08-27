Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $101,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,923 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. BOKF NA raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 159.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXIM remained flat at $$103.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 74 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

