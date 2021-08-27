Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 432,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth about $3,820,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 655,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,864,000 after acquiring an additional 175,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,023,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,524,000 after acquiring an additional 193,583 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MXIM. Barclays increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

MXIM opened at $103.14 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.71.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $427,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $101,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,577 shares of company stock worth $6,691,923. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

