McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,046 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 15.5% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.31. 130,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,043. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

