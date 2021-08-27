McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,505,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 19,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,812. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.48. The stock has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

